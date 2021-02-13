1828: David H. Porter, Commanding Officer of the Mexican Navy Ship Guerrero, while sailing to Key West to join his uncle Commodore David Porter’s Mexican Navy Fleet in Key West, was killed in a battle with the Spanish ship Lealtad. After Commodore Porter left the U.S. Navy he was hired to establish a navy for the new country of Mexico. He was using Key West as a base to attack the Spanish shipping around Cuba.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove, thermometer 58. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 62, wind north 3, clouds 1. Had Frederick Raffle up and discharged him. Read paper and Putnam’s magazine. P.m. walked on the beach with all the family.
1899: The Key West Electric Street Railway company operated their first electric car on Duval Street. Everything worked smoothly and the car made frequent trips to La Brisa, carrying nearly 500 people before it stopped for the night.
1905: The new U.S. Navy Wireless Radio Station, constructed by the Deforest Company, was successfully tested.
1951: Former President Herbert Hoover spent 10 days fishing off the Upper and Middle Keys.
1952: Robert Frost, Dean of American Poets, arrived in Key West as guest of Mrs. Jessie Porter Newton.
1968: Claude Valdez was named winner of the contest to design a flag for the City of Key West. His flag would later become the flag of the Conch Republic.
1968: The Key West City Commissioners voted unanimously to donate 15 acres of land on Stock Island for the Lower Keys Hospital.