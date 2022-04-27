1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and bathed. Went to market. Packed a barrel with side saddle and clothing, number 9. Took down bureau and Catalan packed it. Took down bedstead. Settled with Philip J. Fontane and find that I owe him a balance of $536.81, he has bought of me one cow $100.00, lot of flowers $10.00, knife cleaner $6.00 leaving $420.80 now due. Remained at home all the afternoon packing up. Sent to Winer Bethel the secretary home and bought of him a cloth Talma wrecked in the ship Isaac Allerton for $9.50 leaving a balance of $53.75 due me. The children slept at Captain Cornelius Curtis’s and Alexander Patterson’s, the bedsteads being all down.
1898: The U.S. Army took over the Cuban telegraph cable from Western Union. Telegraph Superintendent M.L. Hellings was commissioned as captain in the Army and remain to direct a secret intelligence network in Cuba he had organized using Western Union employees.
1968: The Key West Citizen was accorded double honors at the Florida Press Association annual meeting in Jacksonville. The Citizen was given a first-place award for the best Page 1 layout for daily newspaper with circulation under 20,000. Reporter Frank “Bud” Jacobson was given an honorable mention for his in-depth reporting of a land purchase by City Electric System that resulted in a state investigation.
1980: A squall line lasting 45 minutes swept across the island and the Florida Straits. Wind gusts to 73 mph were recorded on the island. The wind struck the Cuban boatlift, sinking a number of craft and leaving at least a dozen dead. At one point during the storm, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West received 22 “May Day” calls in five minutes.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dallas, Capt. William J. Brogdon Jr. in command, arrived in the area and assumed duty as the on-scene commander for the Mariel boatlift.
1992: The film “Matinee,” starring John Goodman and Cathy Moriarty, began shooting on Smather’s Beach.