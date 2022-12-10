Today in Keys History

The Key West Federal Art Center.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and after breakfast read the “Lost Heir.” At ten o’clock a.m. Norman Sherwood was taken from the jail to the gallows erected near the road out from the courthouse to the West and, in pursuance of the sentence of the law was hung by the neck until he was dead. He said nothing at the gallows and died stubbornly and did not even change color. Last evening the Revenue Cutter Pulaski came in from the reef. After dinner took a walk up the road to procure some of the seed of the Hibiscus. After tea down at the warehouse. Wind northeast. Weather cool.

1834: In a special election Joseph A. Thouron was elected Clerk of Court for Monroe County to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Dr. Day.