1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market then walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 84, wind southeast 1, clouds 6 with squall clouds to the northwest. At 11 went with John P. Baldwin and Fernando Moreno on board the USS Potomac to call on Captain L.W. Pourt. Had a pleasant pull out and back in the Customhouse boat. I asked for Dr. Dillard who was not on board. Commodore Hiram Paulding went down to Aspinwall on the USS Susquehanna and will be back in about three weeks and the Potomac will sail for him. The Sloop of War Cyane attempted to get underweigh for a cruise but her anchors were afoul and she could not. The Governor Anderson left for New York about 2 p.m. Met Dr. Dillard in the afternoon and told him I had called on him. Dr. Mayo is also on board the USS Potomac.
1889: The Florida Legislature granted a new charter to the city that included the entire island within the city limits.
1890: Counterfeit nickels were being passed in the city.
1926: The subscription price of The Key West Citizen delivered by carrier in the city was raised from 15 cents to 20 cents a week.
1944: Cap. John M. Spottswood was placed on the retired list because of critical injuries he received in a training accident.
1950: The U.S. Census of 1950 showed the population of Monroe County was 29,957, of which 26,433 lived in Key West.
1952: The Florida Keys Motel Association was formed by a group of motel owners from Key West to Homestead. E.P. Sadowski of Marathon was elected president.
1953: The B’nai Zion Social Hall and Religious School, on Southard Street, was dedicated.
1960: Norman D. Artman, publisher of The Key West Citizen, was elected president of the Florida Daily Newspaper Association.
1971: William A. Freeman Sr. died at 73. He had served as a Key West City Commissioner from 1927 to 1941.
1980: The news coverage of Cuban refugee boatlift caused a drastic drop in the tourist business. The Conch Train, which was used as a barometer of business, was off 46% from the previous year.