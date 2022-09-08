1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 8th The wind has been gradually inclining to the Northward and Eastward with occasional intervals of Calms and Light Airs, the clouds have assumed the appearance of Trade Clouds and I am of opinion that we are now within the influence of those pleasant breezes. Exercised the Boarders and Marines by firing at a Target, find that they shoot with tolerable accuracy. Lat. 29.38 N. Long. 39.00 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3256 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 84 lbs. Beef, 165 lbs. Bread, 36 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisin, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1883: Mayor William McClintock resigned to take a job at the Custom House. He was elected in October 1882.
1891: Thomas Romer, an African American, died at 108. He was born in Nassau and had been a citizen of Key West for 65 years.
1932: Chester Curry harpooned in the harbor an ocean sunfish that weighed between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds.
1956: The pre-Civil War Caroline Lowe House, at the corner of Duval and Caroline streets, was gutted by fire and had to be torn down. For 15 years, the house had been the Trade Winds Restaurant. The fire was set by an arsonist who destroyed a number of Key West landmarks before he was caught.
1965: Hurricane Betsy, a Category 3 storm, passed over the Upper and Middle Keys. Sustained winds of 100 mph or more were recorded between Big Pine Key and Homestead. Rainfall of 10.52 inches was recorded at Big Pine Key and 11.80 inches on Plantation Key.
1994: Steve Shea defeated incumbent Circuit Court Judge Jefferson Overby. The other election winners were: Jack London, county commissioner; Susan Vernon, county judge and Anne Kelly Cohan, school board.