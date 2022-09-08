Today in Keys History

A fire at the Trade Wind’s Restaurant gutted the historic Caroline Lowe House.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 8th The wind has been gradually inclining to the Northward and Eastward with occasional intervals of Calms and Light Airs, the clouds have assumed the appearance of Trade Clouds and I am of opinion that we are now within the influence of those pleasant breezes. Exercised the Boarders and Marines by firing at a Target, find that they shoot with tolerable accuracy. Lat. 29.38 N. Long. 39.00 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3256 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 84 lbs. Beef, 165 lbs. Bread, 36 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisin, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1883: Mayor William McClintock resigned to take a job at the Custom House. He was elected in October 1882.