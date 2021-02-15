1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked a short distance above the Barracks when finding the road muddy turned back and walked down to the Fort Wharf, returned home and bathed water cold. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 65, wind north 2, clouds 2. Read paper. P.m. read Harpers magazine.
1898: The Battleship Maine was destroyed by an explosion in Havana Harbor.
1925: John Phillip Sousa, the famous march king, arrived from Havana with his wife and daughter. They were guests at the Hotel Casa Marina.
1957: Humorist S.J. Perelman was vacationing in Key West.
1958: Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Evinrude (she was better known as singer Frances Langford) stopped in Key West on their yacht.
1959: Two stained glass windows, titled “Come Unto Me” and “The Good Shepherd,” were dedicated at the evening service of the First Congregational Church.
1985: The gunsight hood from the Battleship Maine, which had been at Harris School since it was given to Key West, was moved to the Post Office on Whitehead Street and later to the Military Memorial at Mallory Square.
1995: The new 19,999-square-foot terminal at Marathon Airport opened. The terminal was part of a $7.4 million airport upgrade.
1998: The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Battleship Maine in Havana harbor was observed in Key West.