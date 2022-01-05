1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Jan. 5. This day commences with strong Breezes which increased about Midnight to heavy Gales from the Northward. Hove Too under snug Sails occasionally wearing to keep in Mid Channel. Latter part more moderate. Lat. 27.18 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4685 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 60 lbs. Pork, 54 lbs. Bread, 7 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1832: At a meeting of the Town Council, the following officers were elected for the year: L.M. Stone, president; Alex Patterson, clerk and R.R. Fletcher, marshal.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.63, thermometer 73.5, wind north 3. Walked to the Salt Pond. Overtook Mr. Williams who told me that his sweet potato vines were killed by the last cold spell and that they had the appearance of having been killed by the frost. The water shows the admixture with fresh and the men say that in streaks it is fresh enough to drink. The blue water was very perceptible in a streak in the channel yesterday. Read papers. Got order of publication in Smith vs. Smith.
1861: At Fort Zachary Taylor, the men were working to close all the ports on the lower tier, which were 20 feet above the water line.
1912: A fire at the Dry Tortugas destroyed the lighthouse keeper’s quarters and Marine Barracks. The Marine Barracks building was a three-story brick building, 200 feet long.
1923: The Key West Electric Company reported that 1,708,615 passengers rode the street cars in 1922. That equaled about 95 rides during the year for every person in the city.
1940: The Overseas Toll Road district reported that 13,452 vehicles of all kinds passed through the tollgates during December 1939.
1949: Harry L. (Bubber) Wickers was buried from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He was killed in action in Normandy, France in 1944. The ballfield on Flagler Avenue was named in his honor.
1951: The cornerstone was laid for the new Scottish Rite temple at the corner of Eaton and Simonton streets.
1951: Popular radio entertainer Arthur Godfrey, of CBS Radio, broadcast his daily show from Pigeon Key.
1969: After holding the five cents per copy for more than 50 years, The Key West Citizen raised it rates to 10 cents daily and 15 cents on Sunday.