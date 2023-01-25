Today in Keys History

The USS Gilmore AS 16 at the pier at Key West Naval Station Key West with the Conch Train on the pier C 1970. From the Ida Woodward Barron Collection.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1898: The Battleship Maine arrived at Havana, Cuba at 11 a.m.

1908: Rumors were spreading that further construction of the Overseas Railroad would halt and that the recently reached Knight’s Key would become the southern terminus, instead of the originally envisioned Key West.