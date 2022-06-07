1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, June 7th At 1:30 sent the Grampus in chase of a Strange Brig which was running before the wind to the Eastward, on Boarding her we found she was a French Brig direct from France bound to Havanna and had been robbed a few days before by the Piratical Schooners off the Sugar Key. On receiving this intelligence we immediately made all Sail to the Eastward in pursuit. Lat. 23.26 N. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 2021 Gallons.
1898: The U.S. Marine Battalion that has been camped in Key West sailed for Cuba on the USS Panther.
1932: Election results showed that Karl O. Thompson won by 51 votes over Cleveland Niles for sheriff. The other winners were: Melvin Russell, superintendent of public instruction; William V. Albury, state representative; Sam B. Curry, clerk of criminal court; Ross C. Sawyer, clerk of circuit court; Frank H. Ladd, tax collector; John England, supervisor of registration; Braxton B. Warren, county commissioner; Clarence Pierce, school board and Ralph K. Johnson, school board.
1942: The First Church of Christ held its first service in the Monroe County Courthouse, with 11 persons attending.
1947: Capt. Ray Noop, of the shark fishing boat Dusky, brought in a record catch of 20 tons. He had a total of 145 sharks ranging from a 14-foot, 1,000-pounder down. The livers were sold to the Borden Milk Company and the fins sold for shark-fin soup.
1964: Colonel Robert Spottswood died at 73. He was survived by his wife, Florence Maloney Spottswood, and his son, John. He was a past president of the Rotary Club and was active in the establishment of the Key West Golf Course and the Key West Chapter of the American Red Cross.
1985: Captain Raymond F. Sullivan relieved Capt. J.B. “Red” Best as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.