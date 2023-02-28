Today in Keys History

An aerial of the drive-in movie theater on Stock Island c1970s. Photo by Cory McDonald.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1928: Adjutant General Vivien B. Collins authorized National Guard units from Miami and Key West to Matecumbe Key to quell disturbances caused by striking veterans employed on FERA bridge projects for the Overseas Highway.

1935: The Key West Art Gallery opened in the Caroline Lowe house on Duval Street.