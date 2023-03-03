Today in Keys History

Some men with two wheelbarrows of large lobster on Pigeon Key in the 1920s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1847: Congress approved $12,000 to build a new lighthouse at Key West, and another $20,00 to install a new screw-pile lighthouse at Sand Key. Both lights had been destroyed in the hurricane of October 1846.

1898: The schooner Speedwell, Captain Collier, from Marco to Key West capsized and sank near the Marquesas Islands. Lost were Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Nichols Jr., their son and daughter. Also, lost were Captain Collier’s three sons. The captain and three others were saved.