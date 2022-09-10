Today in Keys History

The Southernmost Monument was dedicated in 1983.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 10th No important event this day. Weather pleasant. Lat. 28.39 N. Long. 36.39 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3136 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 7 1/2 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1897: Outgoing Mayor James A. Waddell gave the oath of office to Mayor-elect Dr. John B. Maloney, who then administered oaths to the other city officers.