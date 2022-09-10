1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 10th No important event this day. Weather pleasant. Lat. 28.39 N. Long. 36.39 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3136 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 7 1/2 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1897: Outgoing Mayor James A. Waddell gave the oath of office to Mayor-elect Dr. John B. Maloney, who then administered oaths to the other city officers.
1917: Dr. J.N. Fogarty, who had been commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, left for Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
1960: Hurricane Donna, a major Category 3 storm, passed over the Middle Keys, causing extensive damage. On Conch Key, a barometric reading of 27.55 was recorded. Some locations on the Keys estimated sustained winds of 140 mph with tides on Upper Matecumbe from 9 to 13.5 feet above normal.
1974: The winners in the Democratic primary were William A. Freeman Jr., state representative and Paul E. Esquinaldo, county judge.
1978: Mayor Sonny McCoy water-skied from Key West to Havana. It took six hours and 10 minutes to cover the 110-mile distance.
1983: The new 16-ton monument at the Southern Most Point was dedicated.
1987: The U.S. Navy and Florida Keys Memorial Hospital broke ground for the new Navy medical building at the Hospital.