Today in Key History

The schooner City of Key West at the sponge docks.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1734: The ship Charles, sailing from Jamaica to Bristol, was approached at the Florida Keys by a Spanish vessel, whose crew offered to trade “rich commodities” if the Englishmen came ashore. The captain allowed two men to do so, but after 24 hours they failed to return, so the Charles sailed and left them behind. It was supposed the two men had been robbed and killed by the Spaniards.

1823: The port of Mobile reported that 14,900 feet of sawed lumber had been exported to Key West from there in the year ending September 30, 1822.