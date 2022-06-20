1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, June 20th Moderate breezes and pleasant, at Day Light having completed our preparations for the Expedition, got ready for our departure, and at 8 started in pursuit of two Vessels in shore, our Musqueto Squadron consisted this time of three Schooners and Five Boats with 120 men. Lat. 23.9 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 70 Gallons, Remains on Board 818 Gallons.
1914: The Key West Fire Department full time employees were: Station Number 1 at City Hall Sam Collins, foreman, Antonio Garcia, chauffeur; H.B. Lowe, chauffeur; Ralph Pinder and Richard Russell firemen. Station Number 2 Jackson Square John P. Baldwin, foreman; Ramon Rivas, driver and J.P. Bright, chauffeur. Station Number 3 Packer Street W.H. Turner, foreman; Clarence Stirrup, chauffeur and M. Napoles, driver. The Volunteer Department was led by T.E. Reedy, chief. With the following companies: Rescue Engine Company No.1, Thomas Cleare, foreman; Lightning Hose Company Number 1, H.L. Bethel, foreman; Chemical Engine, W.S. Baker, foreman; Monroe Engine Company No. 2, J.J. Albury, foreman; Enterprise Hose Company No. 2 Cleveland Elwood, foreman; Sunny South Engine Company No. 3 George E. McDonald, foreman; Tiger Hose Company No. 3, Charles Matthews, Foreman and Captain of the Fire Police, D.J. Bethel.
1941: Joe “Sloppy Joe” Russell, bar operator and friend of writer Ernest Hemingway, died in Havana at 51.
1946: Capt. W.H. Hamilton, who had been in command of the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West, left for his new duties and Comm. C.W. Rooney was named acting Commanding Officer.
1946: Aerovias Q made a preliminary flight between Key West and Havana, looking to establish regular service.
1951: Ecuadorean President Galo Plaza and his official party arrived in Key West early in the morning and went to the Little White House for a brief rest before flying to Washington for a meeting with President Harry S Truman.
1952: Monroe County School systems needed to hire 30 more teachers to handle the ever-growing school population