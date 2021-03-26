1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 75, wind northwest 3, clouds 9. Read papers. P. m. walked to the Fort with Matilda.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census listed the population of Key West as 13,558. The birthplaces of the people in the census were Key West/Florida 43%, Cuba 33% and Bahamas 24%. The census reported a total work force of 4,895. The largest number of those employed, 2,035, worked in the cigar industry. The next occupation was seaman, followed by washwomen 542, laborers 283 and carpenters 195.
1898: The Spanish Naval Court of Inquire submitted to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Long its results that found the Battleship Maine was destroyed by an internal explosion.
1911: The Key West government was a mayor and board of aldermen. The Mayor was Dr. J.N. Fogarty and the aldermen were F.H. Ladd, first ward; E.F. Page, second ward; W.B. Curry, third ward; Stephen F. Lowe, fourth ward; Benjamin Tynes, fifth ward; Charles F. Lowe, sixth ward; E.F. Curry, at large; H.J. Peacock, at large; C.H. Ketchum, at large; A.E. Curry, at large and Dr. C.F. Kemp, at large.
1963: Bernice Daniel purchased the Hemingway House on Whitehead Street.
1961: President John F. Kennedy and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan met in Key West to discuss the serious situation in Southeast Asia.
1963: Sheriff John Spottswood was elected State Sen. over his Republican opponent, Charles C. Stamm.
1994: Former Key West resident Charles A. Allen Jr. was memorialized when the Fort Polk Library was named the First Sgt. Charles A. Allen Jr. Library. Allen graduated from Key West High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1966. He was medically retired in 1984 and died in 1985.