Today in Keys History

Agustin Parla’s plane over the Morro Castle at Havana in May 1913.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1865: Confederate scientific advisor Richard Sears McCulloh was captured at Cape Sable on mainland Monroe County. McCulloh, formerly a professor at Columbia University, had defected to the South in 1863. He developed an incendiary chemical device that he intended to use against the U.S. Congress, but the war ended before he could do so. McCulloh was with Confederate Senator Thomas A. Harris of Missouri and five other rebel fugitives, all intending to escape by boat to Cuba.

1871: W.H. Heiss, General Superintendent of the International Ocean Telegraph Cable Company, announced the completion of a new undersea cable between Punta Rassa, near Fort Myers, and Key West.