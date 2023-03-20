1839: The brig Arabian, sailing from Charleston, South Carolina, to New Orleans, went ashore at the Tortugas with a cargo of rice, beans and an untold number of enslaved people. Wreckers stationed there managed to get the brig off with only slight damage, and it was taken to Key West for repair.

1923: A fire began in the unoccupied cigar factory at the corner of White and Newton streets. It spread and destroyed 43 homes in the area bound by White, Ashe, Angela and Petronia streets. The loss was estimated at $125,000 and 40 families were left homeless.