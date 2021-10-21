1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: The Wind had entirely died away, leaving the chase at some distance from us which induced me to sweep the Schooner up especially as the Stranger had assumed a suspicious appearance; after having swept within Gun Shot of the chase, dispatched the Gig with Lt. Montgomery on board the Stranger who shortly returned and informed me that she was H. M. Brig Thistle, Command. Hagan, from the Gambia bound to Sierra Leone, [who] had during the last Rains lost all his Officers and at the same time we spoke him was without a single Officer of any description and that he was compelled to leave the Deck in charge of Quarter Masters. I dispatched Mr. Montgomery back with an offer of services to Capt. Hagan, to which he replied that as he was so near Sierra Leone he should be able to get in without any assistance. Capt. Hagan came on board and remained to dinner. Lat. 9.21 Long. 15.15. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 4011 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 154 lbs. Bread, 68 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour, 14 lbs. Raisins, 5 1/4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and went out to Mead’s Pond and sat till near sunrise, saw no ducks. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 83.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 1. Read Harper’s magazine. Wrote out the crew list of wreckers in the case of Don Juan.
1909: Dutchy Melbourne, who was serving a 13-year sentence in the state penitentiary, escaped. He had been convicted of the murder of Police Officer Clearance Till, robbery and arson.
1914: Livingston W. Bethel died in Key West at 69. He had served as mayor of Key West from 1877 to 1880. In 1880, he was elected Lieutenant Governor of Florida as running mate for Gov. W.D. Bloxham. Later he served as U.S. District Attorney for the United States Court, Southern District of Florida, Criminal Court Judge and Circuit Court Judge.
1955: Calling U.S. 1 between Key West and Miami a “killer highway,” a Miami developer called for a superhighway to the mainland. The highway would have two lanes from Key West to Marathon and four lanes to Upper Key Largo and six lanes to Miami.
1962: The FAA constructed a temporary control tower at Key West International Airport overnight. In addition, a large number of military personnel arrived in town over the weekend.