1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday January 15. Moderate breezes from the Westward, standing to the Northward. At Day Light discovered the High Lands of Never Sink bearing N. W. Latter part pleasant, working in for the Bar in company with several Vessels, but saw nothing of any Pilot Boats. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 3775. Exp. Provisions. 50 lbs. Bread, 53 lbs. Beef, 7 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove the morning cool through nearly calm. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 66, wind northeast 1, clouds 3. Read papers. Babe much better.
1902: Some of the leading African-American citizens organized a grocery business known as the Mutual Mercantile Company. The officers were: C.F. Dupont, president; Joseph G. Brown, vice-president; Joseph Lang, secretary and James A. Fleming, treasurer.
1935: The first mural for public places painted by artists of the Key West Administration was hung in the Delmonico Restaurant. The mural by Stanley Wood remained the property of the administration.
1954: Raymond Cabrera, a 27-year veteran of the Key West Police Department, was named chief by the city commission.
1971: Roger Foster, who admitted he killed charter boat Capt. Douglas Trevor and his son, Edward, off the Marquesas Keys in 1963, was found guilty of second-degree murder.
1993: Julian “Yankee” Kee, 82, known to tourists worldwide for selling shells at the Southernmost Point, died.
1995: John Hersey, who died at 78 on March 24, 1993, was remembered when his home on Windsor Lane was dedicated as U.S. Literary Landmark.