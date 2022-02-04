1833: The territorial council issued a charter for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first religious organization on the island.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:15 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.711, wind northeast 3, clouds 7. Read Law Register. At 11 up at Judge Thomas F. King’s office and argued the motion in the wharf case presented Greene’s deed and the Judge said he thought a supplemental bill would be filed but continued the case until tomorrow. All afternoon hunting up authorities.
1941: In a special election, the freeholders of the county voted 493-to-12 to approve a bond of $40,000 to build a county airport at Boca Chica. Only 90 eligible voters failed to appear at the polls.
1949: Fire destroyed the Thompson Ice Plant on Caroline Street.
1953: Dr. E.R. Basso celebrated his 85th birthday and retired from active practice after 60 years of service in Key West. He graduated from the University of Barcelona with a degree in medicine in 1893.
1954: The U.S. Navy’s two smallest submarines, the USS Mackerel (SST-1) and USS Marlin (SST-2), were assigned to Key West. The 250-ton submarines were used for training antisubmarine warfare to surface ships and aircraft.
1961: A ground-breaking ceremony for the new building for St. James Baptist Church was held at the corner of Olivia Street and Terry Lane. The first church was built in 1876 and rebuilt in 1913.
1999: The jury recommended the death sentence for Thomas M. Overton, who was found guilty of murdering the MacIvor family in August 1991.