1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: The whole of this day has also been employed in Sweeping to the South into deeper Water but we have gained but little. I would conceive it next to an impossibility for a large Vessel unassisted by a Strong Northerly Wind to get to the South after having fell upon the edge of Scarcies Bank, and I deem it preferable to protract the making of Land for some hours rather than to make it to the South. Vessels bound to Sierra Leone should endeavor to obtain the Lat. of 8.25 W. and make a due East Course for the Cape. They would then approach the Land with regular Sounding and be clear of all obstructions. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3428 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 140 lbs. Bread, 46 lbs. Beef, 70 lbs. Flour, 17 lbs. Raisins.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:50 and went down to the schooner Dart where the following person Charles Tift, Felix Senac, Fernando Moreno, William Pinckney, Alexander Patterson, Oliver O’Hara, Davis, Captain Brown, Captain French of the Ship Don Juan, Watkins, Phillip Fontane, Winer Bethel and self are going to Women’s Key. Got down about 8 and the majority of the party landed with cooking utensils on Woman’s Key and Patterson, Williams and I went to Mullet Key where we caught a few fine mullet and Patterson killed a large crane. The net was too light to fish in deep water and Williams is not a good caster. Went to Snipe Key where we saw a flock of Tringae and killed 29, but two escaping. We then ran down to the point of Woman’s Key. We found that some of the party had killed a few birds but birds are very scare but we brought enough to make a good dinner which was eaten and got home about 8 p.m. Found the day had been drizzled and disagreeable but we had a nice day with but one slight sprinkle of rain on the way up. I ate but bread and cheese and apples all day the cooking being too greasy for me.
1860: William C. Greene died at the Dry Tortugas. He served as mayor of Key West from 1839 to 1840.
1908: A tropical storm passed to the west of Key West, causing little damage.
1927: Pan American Airways flew it first flight from the newly constructed Key West International Airport. Pilots Huey Wells and Eddie Musick, carrying 772 pounds of mail, flew the tri-motor Fokker to Havana.
1946: Col. Robert E. Turley, Commanding Officer Harbor Defenses of Key West, received orders transferring him to a new unit.
1954: Actress Anna Magnani arrived at the Casa Marina Hotel for a few days of rest before filming began on Tennessee Williams’ play “Rose Tattoo.”