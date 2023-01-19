Today in Keys History

A postcard of the Confederate Memorial in Bayview Park Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1872: Dr. Daniel Whitehurst died at 65. A native of Virginia, he came to Key West in 1844 as post surgeon at Fort Jefferson. He was mayor of Key West from 1868 to 1869.

1900: Jacob McCleary, who worked on the Big Pine Key farm of Whitmore Pinder, shot and killed James Straun. For some time, Straun had been vandalizing Pinder’s crops, and the shooting resulted from an altercation over the situation.