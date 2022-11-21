1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about sunrise and read Gil Blas. Captain Thomas Rooke went up to the reef this morning. After breakfast cleaned the brass on my gun case. Read Hammond for a short time when not being in a humor for study I took up a volume of Peter Pindar. After dinner took a nap and walked up to the beach. After tea sat and conversed until half past 8, when I went to bed. Dr. B.B. Strobel, I heard, read a sermon at the courthouse this morning. Wind east northeast, weather pleasant.
1905: A general strike of the cigarmakers was ordered. Several meetings of the Manufacturers Union and the Cigarmakers Union failed to settle the strike.
1935: The WPA began a program of eradication of wild cotton in the keys and Everglades. The wild cotton was host to the pink boll worn and was to be completely eliminated.
1946: President Harry Truman submerged to 440 feet on a captured German submarine manned by a U.S. Navy crew.
1954: The crew filming “The Rose Tattoo” left in mass after the final scenes were shot at the Mardi Gras Club on Duval Street.
1961: In the city elections C.B. Harvey defeated Mayor Delio Cobo who was running for a third term. Ismael “Terry Lee” Gracia and Jay Stricker were elected to the city commission.
1967: In the Key West run-off election Charles Pritchard and Bob Dean were elected to the commission.
1978: Filming started on movie about the life of Captain Tony Tarracino.
1978: Don Schloesser was elected Mayor of Monroe County at the organizational meeting of the county commission.