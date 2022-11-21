1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about sunrise and read Gil Blas. Captain Thomas Rooke went up to the reef this morning. After breakfast cleaned the brass on my gun case. Read Hammond for a short time when not being in a humor for study I took up a volume of Peter Pindar. After dinner took a nap and walked up to the beach. After tea sat and conversed until half past 8, when I went to bed. Dr. B.B. Strobel, I heard, read a sermon at the courthouse this morning. Wind east northeast, weather pleasant.

1905: A general strike of the cigarmakers was ordered. Several meetings of the Manufacturers Union and the Cigarmakers Union failed to settle the strike.