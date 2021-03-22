1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rained nearly all night I rose about 6 bathed and went to the Post Office. Received a Treasury Warrant for $80.00 for fees for the last 6 months of 1855. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.32, thermometer 78, wind north northwest 4, clouds 7. Latter part of the night a regular northern but moderating at 8. The USS Fulton went out for Havana early yesterday. I got my third volume of Livingston Law magazine and Law Register from New Orleans where I sent them to be bound. Very badly done and exorbitant price $1.56 per volume which I paid Kerr. Attended the sale of materials of the bark Mariner in the forenoon and bought a few things. After dinner Cort and J.T. Lowe came in and gave me a statement of facts in wrecking the Mariner.
1898: Lt. Commander Adolph Marix, carrying the final report of the USS Maine Court of Inquiry, sailed on the steamer City of Key West for Washington via Miami.
1902: Mark Twain and Thomas B. Reed were in the city on their way to Cuba.
1927: Auto tire manufacturer Harvey E. Firestone stopped in Key West on his way to Havana.
1941: Circuit Court Judge Arthur Gomez granted a divorce to Betty Compton, dissolving her marriage with Jimmy Walker, former New York City mayor.
1951: President Harry S Truman left for Washington after spending a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1955: Howard E. Wilson, Monroe County Tax Collector, was elected president of the new Key West State Bank.
1963: The Key West Chamber of Commerce received the Governor’s Award in 1962 for outstanding accomplishment in Florida’s program of tourist promotion.