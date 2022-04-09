1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, April 9th Fine pleasant breezes, at 4:00 Boarded the American Ship Ligade of N. York, Barton Master, 10 days from Campechy bound to St. Petersburg, same time Boarded the American Brig Washington, Savage Master, 10 days from Campechy bound to Boston, both with Vessels loaded with Mahagony. Latter part fresh breezes and pleasant. Lat. 23.13 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remained on Board 3495 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 77, wind east southeast 3, clouds 5. Packed a barrel with side saddle and my thick coats and some boots and shoes. (Marked no. 3.)
1927: W.H. Malone of Key West took office as president pro temp of the Florida Senate.
1932: The Secretary of the Navy announced that the activities of the Seventh Naval District were to be combined with the Sixth Naval District and transferred to Charleston. The Naval Station was to be closed to a bare maintenance status as soon as practicable and not later than June 30, 1932.
1942: The Norwegian freighter Benwood, loaded with phosphate, collided with the tanker Robert C. Tuttle, killing one man. The Benwood lost power and drifted until she grounded in her final resting-place on the reef in what is now the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Both ships had been operating at night without lights because of the fear of German U-boats operating in the area.
1951: The Weather Bureau reported that hail up to three-quarters of an inch fell in the afternoon during a thunderstorm. The previous official date hail was recorded was July 15, 1926.
1953: Mom’s Tea Room, the Stock Island bordello for 11 years, closed. County law enforcement authorities never officially admitted that Mom’s existed and the reason for the closing was never confirmed, but was rumored to be pressure from the U.S. Navy.
1960: Southern Bell Telephone Company installed the first dial telephone line on the Lower Keys. State Rep. Bernie C. Papy signaled the opening of the new system by making a call from his home on Sugarloaf, the first time he could do so without using an operator.
1980: Andean Pact Foreign Ministers met in emergency session in Peru to address the refugee problem in Havana and appealed to other countries for assistance.
1984: The Monroe County Tourist Development Council held its first meeting at the Holiday Inn Key West. This was formerly the Key West Tourist Development Council until a referendum included the rest of the county.