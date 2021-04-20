1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When I woke it was raining and had been for some time with the wind west northwest. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.30, thermometer 75, wind west by north 3, clouds 9. Read Household Words. Charlotte’s cold is very bad and the others better. The wind has in the last two days backed from south to west blowing a good breeze.
1865: Word reached Key West that Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant on April 9 virtually ending the Civil War. There was a great celebration and the Army fired a 100-gun salute.
1886: Ley Memorial Methodist Church was dedicated.
1893: The Key West Directory listed the following dentists W.J. Bartlum, 730 Eaton; Charles E. Duval, 101 Fitzpatrick; John Giddens, 902 Fleming; Frank Hart, 510 Fleming; and C.F. Kemp, 537 Eaton.
1927: A large crowd welcomed Gen. Gerardo Machado y Morles, president of Cuba, to Key West. President Machado y Morles arrived on the steamer Governor Cobb and was met at the pier by Mayor Leslie Curry and other officials. After a reception at the La Conch Hotel, the president and his party boarded a private train car for a trip to Washington.
1982: Tourism business in the Keys claimed that the roadblock established by the U.S. Border Patrol to check the citizenship of everyone leaving the Florida Keys had frightened away legitimate traffic to the Keys.
1984: Ocean Venture 84, a large joint military exercise, began. The exercise was under the direction of the Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean, Rear Adm. Ralph R. Hedges, based in Key West. More than 2,000 of the 30,000 personnel involved in the 17-day exercise were in Key West.
1986: A sky-breaking ceremony was held for the renovation of the La Concha Hotel.
1991: After 17 straight winning seasons, Key West High School baseball coach Pedro Fraga retired.