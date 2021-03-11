1853: Bowne and Curry successfully tested a marine railway that was capable of lifting vessels of 500 tons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and was quite sick with Cholera Morbus from eating cow peas. Took Chamomile and walked to the Salt Ponds and returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 77, hazy. The ship Ashburton went to sea this morning. Presented a petition for the sale of the bark Balaklava to the Judge. Had my teeth finished and paid Dr. Walton for Matilda, Myself and the children $30.00. Joseph B. Browne brought me a half a ticket from Havana for the lottery draw on March 28. Captain N. Palmer went in the Steamer Florida.
1907: The 28th annual meeting of the Florida Press Association was held in Key West.
1909: Upton Sinclair, author of “The Jungle,” was ill in the Louise Maloney Hospital. He was a passenger on the Mallory steamship Alamo, from Galveston to New York, when he was taken ill. After a few days of rest, he was released and sailed for New York.
1911: The Sheriff of Monroe County was Cement Jaycocks. The deputy sheriffs were P.L. Jaycock chief deputy, Harry Baker and Edmund T. Crittenden.
1948: Secretary of Defense and the chiefs of the three military services arrived in Key West and stayed at the Little White House.
1954: Gen. Lemuel C. Shepherd, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, arrived at the Naval Station for an overnight stay.
1955: The new Southernmost Motel on Duval and South streets had 28 of its planned 50 units open, with the rest near completion. The motel, owned by Ben and Aaron Mazur, had a 25 by 50-foot swimming pool.