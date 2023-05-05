Today in Keys History

1918 waterfront pass for William J.H. Taylor, who was the British Vice Consul in Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1834: The British brig Paragon, sailing from St. Jago de Cuba to London with a cargo of fustic and coffee, ran aground between Conch and Crocker Reefs. Wreckers saved the ship and cargo, towed it to Key West for repair, and were awarded $4,000 for their efforts.

1907: University of Chicago Professor John B. Watson, a representative of the National Audubon Society, stayed on Bird Key at the Dry Tortugas to prevent the rookeries from being disturbed during the nesting season.