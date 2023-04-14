Today in Keys History

The tomb of Elena M. Hoyos in 1940.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1836: Accounts from Indian Key reached Tallahassee that residents on the island were fearful of an attack by the Seminoles. Two Native American “spies” thought to have been part of a larger mainland group had recently been apprehended near the key.

1865: To celebrate of the recent fall of the Confederate capital of Richmond, the ships of the Eastern Gulf Blockading Squadron at Key West were decorated with flags; at noon a cannon salute was fired, and at night the town was illuminated.