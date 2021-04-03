1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.56.5, thermometer 76.55, wind east southeast 2, clouds 8. The case of the ship Albus was tried on Tuesday and $2,500.00 decreed, she went to sea yesterday noon. Went to a fruit auction at Bowne and Curry’s Wharf and bought 50 grapefruits and 100 sapadillos. P.m. siesta and read Household Words.
1898: Gov. William D. Bloxham ordered Capt. F.C. Brossier to put the Key West Guard on a war footing.
1904: Jake Aronovitz died at 80. He came to Key West in 1890 and operated Joe’s Trading Palace on Duval Street until he retired. He was a charter member of B’nai Zion Congregation.
1905: The plantation on Matecumbe Key, owned by Cephas Pinder and consisting of 216 acres and approximately 5,000 fruit trees, was sold to Jose Piodela and Joaquin Leon. They planned to lay out a city that would be divided into 1,172 lots.
1943: The United States merchant ship Gulf State was sunk by German U-Boat 155 about 20 miles southeast of the Middle Keys.
1955: Southern Bell Telephone Company installed new dial equipment that gave all 8,700 phones in Key West new numbers. The old prefix number of 2 was dropped and all numbers used the new prefixes of CY 4 or CY 6.
1966: The new chapel for the First Baptist Church’s mission on Big Coppitt was dedicated.
1979: Directors of the Southernmost Chamber of Commerce elected Jack Smith their first president. The Southernmost Chamber was formed by a group of dissident members from the Greater Key West Chamber earlier in the year.