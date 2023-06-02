Today in Keys History

McCrory’s at 400 Duval St. on Dec. 21, 1953.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1909: The schooner Edward W. Mudock arrived from Rockport, Maine with the last shipment of stone for the new jetty in the Northwest Channel.

1927: Word reached Key West that a bill had been introduced in the Florida legislature that would prohibit the playing of golf and baseball on Sundays.