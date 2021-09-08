1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light airs and pleasant; the Islands [of] Madeira, Porto Santo and Desertas in sight — at Sun Set the wind kept us off Santa Cruz, East side of the Island and it continued calm until day light when a light breeze assisted by our Sweeps and Boats enabled us to gain a very good Anchorage in Funchal Roads in 24 Fathoms Water. Loo Rock bearing N.N.W. 1/2 W. dist. an half a mile. Off Brazen Head spoke the English Ship Columbo, 37 days from Gravesend, England. The Commander of which informed us of the Death of the Queen of England; a few moments after spoke the Dutch Brig Falcon, 32 days from Rotterdam, from which we received the first confirmed intelligence of the Death of Bonaparte. The Falcon had spoken an American Vessel that had been boarded by a Patriot Privateer and treated politely. At 1 p.m. this day I threw overboard a Bottle with a paper enclosed denoting the situations of the Vessel for the purpose of ascertaining the current. Lat. “Madeira” Long. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 2526 Gallons. Expend Provisions, 54 lbs. Pork, 5 1/2 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Beans, Broached one Cask of Water.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and worked about the yard and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. Wrote to the Treasurer of the United States. Attended the auction sales. Bought of Gwynn eight pairs of shoes for the children. Went around Conch Town in the evening with Matilda and children. Wrote a letter to Mother and put it in the office. The California steamer George Law arrived about 7 p.m.
1883: Mayor William McClintock resigned to take a job at the Custom House. He was elected in October 1882.
1891: Thomas Romer, an African American, died at 108. He was born in Nassau and had been a citizen of Key West for 65 years.
1932: Chester Curry harpooned in the harbor an ocean sunfish that weighed between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds.
1956: The pre-Civil War Caroline Lowe House at the corner of Duval and Caroline streets was gutted by fire and had to be torn down. For 15 years, the house had been the Tradewinds Restaurant. The fire was set by an arsonist who destroyed a number of Key West landmarks before he was caught.