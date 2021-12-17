1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, Dec. 17. Fresh Trade Winds, standing toward the Island of Cuba. Got the Main Top Mast down and endeavored to alter the appearance of the Vessel as much as possible in order that the Pirates, said to be so numerous in this neighborhood, might be induced to approach. Exp. Provisions 76 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Pork, 3 1/4 Gls. Beans, 3 1/2 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.71, wind north northwest 4, clouds 3. Read papers. After tea went with Matilda see Mary Ann Porter. Several vessels came in during the day.
1899: In Havana the USS Texas, Capt. Charles D. Sigsbee commanding, arrived. The Texas moved the bodies of the victims of the Maine disaster to Arlington National Cemetery. Father Chidwick, former Chaplin of the Maine, identified the coffins.
1915: Fire destroyed the large cigar factory of E.H. Gato at the corner of Simonton and Virginia streets. In addition, six buildings on Virginia Street were also destroyed. The loss was over $150,000 and 500 men were out of work by the fire.
1917: The first plane landed at the Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point. Lt. Stanley Parker, U.S. Coast Guard assumed duties as commanding officer.
1923: The old Wesleyan Church on Simonton Street was being moved to make room for a new church on the site.
1949: President Harry S Truman walked from the Little White House to the Fleet Sonar School, where he awarded diplomas to the 36 men who graduated from the school.
1979: Robert “Speedy” Neal, Key West High School football star, was named to the Florida High School All-American team.