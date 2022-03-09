1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, March 9 Wind moderate from the Southward and Eastward. At 9:30 the Wind being quite light, the Vessel going about 3 Knots carried away the Fore Top Masts a little above the Cap, cleared the wreck and Fidded [sic] another. Lat. 26.36 N. Long. 76.15 W. On the Sick List 7. Expenditures of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4750 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions61 lbs. Bread, 56 lbs. Pork, 3 3/4 Gls. Beans, 3 3/4 Gls. Vinegar, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked by the Fort and South Beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. thermometer 73.5, wind north northeast 3, clouds 10 with a light drizzle. Wrote to O.R. Porter declining to answer their letter until they pay me the $50.00 due for last year. Wrote to J. Livingston declining to become a member of his association. Wrote to the Editor of Godey’s Ladies Book asking him to send April number 1856, to George Wilds for 23rd number of Porter’s Spirit lost. To C.D. Derby for Godey’s and the picture not received. Mrs. Louise Porter in answer to one from her letter book, page 80 and Fielding Patterson asking him to call on C.W. Bennett to know why I had received the Reporter and Digest.
1862: The case of the ship S.R. Mallory, owned by Wm. Curry Sons of Key West, which wrecked on the Middle Key at the Tortugas, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from New York to Fort Jefferson with troops, was saved. Federal Judge William Marvin awarded the salvors a fee of $200.
1871: Ben and Henry Baker grew the first pineapples on Key Largo for commercial purposes.
1896: Juana Borrero Pierra, poetess, Cuban patriot and painter, died in Key West at 18.
1937: Stephen Cochran Singleton launched a movement to reorganize the Chamber of Commerce, which had been dormant for many months.
1953: Miss Etta Patterson’s famous coconut cake recipe was featured in “This Week Magazine” by food editor Clementine Paddleford.
1976: The newly developed Windsor Village Condominium compound sold units to a number of famous authors. Authors buying units in the compound were Richard Wilbur, John Hershey, Ralph Ellison and John Ciardi.