Today in Keys History

Homoja huts used for housing at NAS Boca Chica in the 1950s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1871: Frederick Douglass arrived in Key West on the USS Tennessee with other members of the Santo Domingo Commission.

1881: A man who intended to go to work and break the Key West cigar workers’ strike was assassinated. Three suspects were caught and jailed, though unionists threatened to break them out. A local militia was called to help maintain order.