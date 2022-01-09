1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, Jan. 9 Wind and Weather variable throughout this day; passed a Ship standing apparently for Charleston. Lat. No Obs. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4315 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 50 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 3 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1827: Construction began on the first lighthouse on Sand Key. It was completed in 70 days.
1854: During the year 1853, 28 ships wrecked on the Florida Reef and another 29 ships arrived in distress. The total salvage awarded by the courts and by arbitration was $174,350.09. The expenses on the vessels, cargoes and repairs totaled $185,750.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. I was up nearly all night, Lucia having a high fiver and sore mouth, gave her Acon and Bell and put a wet bandage on for two hours. Fever remained all night but has gone off nearly since sunrise gave her Arsinicom. Matilda ironed yesterday and has a severe headache all night, gave her Ipec and Ver, but it has worn off. I want her to take Arsinicom for a week six globs at bedtime. Harriet has a sore throat. Made a fire in the stove.
1946: The U.S. Navy announced that a submarine squadron, consisting of one tender and 10 submarines, would be based in Key West. The ships had a total of 1,200 personnel.
1953: Key West was hit by a severe storm with winds of 55 mph downtown and rain of 3.38 inches.
1956: President Dwight D. Eisenhower left Key West after a 12-day stay to recover his health.