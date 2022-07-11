1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, July 11th Commences with light airs and pleasant weather, Crew variously employed on the Rigging and Sails. Middle part: wind moderate and clear weather. Ends with brisk breezes and sultry weather, employed cleaning Ship, etc. etc., Charles Clemments (Sea) deserted while on Shore upon duty. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4017 Gallons.
1900: The Key West Library at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. had 1,600 volumes under librarian Sallie E. Roberts. The library was run by the Ladies Improvement Association.
1966: The Little Minor League Baseball Field was renamed the David McCurdy Midget League Field. McCurdy was instrumental in helping set up recreational facilities in Key West.
1970: The U.S. Census early count of Key West for 1970 was 30,613, which was a drop in population from 1,960 by 3,343. The city disputed the count, but the final numbers were even lower at 29,312.
1980: The Monroe County Advertising Commission was trying to turn around the tourism business losses from the coverage of the Cuban boatlift by allocating an additional $10,000 from its budget for advertising in South Florida.
1984: The Port Bougainvillea development on Key Largo was forced to stop construction because its primary lender’s default.