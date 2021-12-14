1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, Dec. 14. On the Sick List 3. Exp. Provisions 16 lbs. Butter, 24 lbs. Bread. 16 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Rum, 3 1/2 Gls. Molasses.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 78, wind southeast 2, clouds 2. Read papers. Mr. Jardela return yesterday from his work with Mr. Huff, his assistant, with yellow fever and has black vomit this morning. A man died at the Quarters yesterday with black vomit.
1875: Episcopal Bishop John Freeman Young called a meeting to organize St. Peter’s Church, and Father J.L. Steele was appointed the first rector.
1888: The contract for the Custom House, at the end of Whitehead Street, was awarded. The structure was completed at a cost of $107,955.96 and occupied the latter part of 1891.
1899: The city was rapidly filling with strangers and tourists. The season was expected to be a good one.
1905: George W. Allen was reappointed Collector of Customs for the Key West District.
1954: Dr. Enrique Rodriguez died at 87. He was born in Havana and studied medicine at the University of Barcelona. He came to Key West in 1903.
1956: National Airlines made its first flight with the 44-passenger Convair using the recently completed 4,800-foot runway and was greeted by city, county and U.S. Navy officials. Later about 30 Key Westers were given a 20-minute flight over the city.