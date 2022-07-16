Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, July 16 For the last two or three days we have been endeavouring to work through the Yucatan Channel but our efforts have been unavailing and I deem it next to an impossibility to work through this Channel unless favoured by a Northerly Wind which but rarely blows in the Summer Season. In winter it is by no means difficult to get through because of the frequency of Northerly Winds, the rapidity of the Current also considerably decreases. There is an Eddy Current setting close along the edge of the Coloradoes Reef, but Vessels incur imminent danger by shaving the Coloradoes, particularly in the Night Time, as the Navigator can neither be Guided by the Lead or appearance of the Land, which can scarcely be seen even in the day time. Lat. 23.37 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Deck 3585 Gallons.
1880: The American Shoals Lighthouse was first lighted.
1893: Judge Angel De Lono died at 69 at his home on Caroline Street. He was born in Santiago de Cuba and came to Key West in 1878. He had served as justice of the peace and county judge.
1935: The Pulaski Shoals Lighthouse was first lighted.
1953: The Monroe County Commission approved a 99-year lease of $1 a year with the Key West Lions Club for a choice bay bottom site on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1954: There had been 33 cases of polio reported for the year.
1956: The Church of God on Grinnell Street celebrated the arrival of their new pastor, The Rev. G.W. Fletcher Philips.
1961: Monroe County Commissioner Clarence Higgs, 59, died suddenly at his home. He had served on the commission since 1944 and was business manager of the local Carpenters Union a position he had held for 22 years.
1970: Key West Housing Authority held a ground-breaking ceremony for the 200-unit senior citizen highrise on Kennedy Drive.
1980: Federal Judge William O. Mehrtens died in Miami at 75. The judge was an ardent naturalist and fisherman who had issued many rulings affecting development in the Keys.