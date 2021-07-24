1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 84, wind south 2, clouds 5. One man died at Pilcher’s with the fever last night and Major William Fraser was taken sick, the sick are doing well. Made a copy of the replication in Ogden vs. Geiger and served in on Ossin B. Hart, Esquire and gave the original to Peter Crusoe at his house he not being at his office. Julia Tift pulled a cup of gruel over and was burned from her neck to her feet on the left side. I told them to cover her with flour and sent over Car. Veg. Wrote to Shafer to send me one of Wheeler and Wilson’s $100.00 sewing machine and to get me two books of homeopathic practice and some vials of globules in place of those most used in my box. Paid Walbreg balance on his bill $18.81 and gave him some of Matilda’s hair to have made into a guard chain.
1863: The citizens of Key West presented a gold sword to Col. Tilghman H. Good, Commander of the 47 Pennsylvania Regiment. Col. Good had rescinded an order that would have required about 600 citizens of Key West to be shipped to Charleston, South Carolina to be placed behind the Confederate State lines. The people of Key West raised $750 for the purchase of the sword in New York.
1865: Dr. Samuel Mudd, Edward Spangler and Samuel Arnold, who were convicted as conspirators in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, arrived at the Dry Tortugas to serve their prison terms. There were 552 prisoners confined in the fort.
1898: Pvt. William Eckstrad, Company C, 22nd Infantry, died of typhoid in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1967: More than 100 Red Cross volunteer workers and friends of the Key West Chapter gathered at the La Concha Hotel in honor of the chapter’s 50th anniversary and to honor Florence Spottswood, who organized the chapter in April 1917.
1969: Baseball great Bob Feller was in town for a one-day visit to the Key West Padres baseball team of the Florida State League.