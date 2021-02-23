1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and took a shower bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 70, wind north northeast 2, hazy. Read papers. The steamer Star of the West came in at 6 p.m. Sent subscription to the Law magazine and Register for 1856 by registered letter.
1957: Former President Harry S Truman returned to Key West for the first time since leaving the White House. He spoke at a benefit for the Truman Presidential Library in Missouri held at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1960: Former President Harry S Truman and his wife, Bess, arrived to spend a vacation as guests of Sheriff John Spottswood and his wife, Mary.
1974: The Key West Towers and Gardens Apartments were purchased by a local partnership, which changed the name to Key West By the Sea and converted the units to condominiums.