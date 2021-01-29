1836: The temperature dropped to 44 degrees, the coldest recorded since the island was settled.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 68, wind north by east 2, clouds 9. The weather is raw and disagreeable. Drew up petitions for John Lowe of the Libby Sheppard for 172 bales of cotton and one anchor and chain, Simon Frow of the schooner Florida for 201 bales of cotton, James Riggs of Ramona for 112 bales of cotton and Oliver Braman of the schooner Dart for 61 bales of cotton from the wreck of the ship Mary Hale, Rollins Master. Samuel Douglas filed libels for William Lowe, schooner Chestnut and John Curry of the schooner Relampago. My petitions are in fact libels as there was no consortship between the parties. R.W. Welch refused to endorse the bills of Captain John S brigantine Sarah Stern incurred for replacing sails, spars and riggings lost at sea and Tift to whom she was consigned asked my advice in the matter. Recommended a protest against Welch and the only reason he gave for not signing the drafts was that the Captain had not consulted with him and advertisements having made for proposals to advance the amount on bottomry and there being no offers. The only recourse is to sell cargo which will about double the costs incurred by Welch’s obstinacy. Raining lightly all day.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cold, cold rain, rain I arose at 7:50, dressed, did work, had breakfast, received a letter from Everest went to school, so cold dismissed at 11 o’clock, went to Grannie’s, had dinner there, came home 5:30, Mama and I had supper, I played on piano awhile, came upstairs, wrote long letter to Everest, came to bed.
1924: Movie star Gloria Swanson stopped in Key West en route to Havana. Arriving by train, she was able to see her childhood home at the U.S. Army Barracks, where her father was stationed. She remembered that her first stage training was in Key West, when she appeared in several amateur plays.
1948: Fleet Adm. William D. Leahy, military advisor to President Harry S Truman, arrived in Key West for a vacation.
1951: Norberg Thompson, one of Key West’s greatest industrialists, died at 68. He had served as a Monroe County Commissioner for 12 years and was mayor of Key West from 1915 to 1917.
1961: Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa, who spent the weekend fishing, declared that “Key West has the most pleasant climate in the United States.”
1974: The U.S. Navy declared 97 acres of the Naval Station and Trumbo Annex land excess. Congressional approval was required before the land could be disposed of by the General Services Administration.