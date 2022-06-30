Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, June 30th At 2 P.M. the Bandara came out of the Havanna with our Provisions and Stores, discharged her, took her in Tow and made Sail to Windward. Lat. 23.15 N. On the Sick List 1, Expenditure of Water 97 Gallons, Remains on Board 5106 Gallons.
1939: Abraham Sawyer, aka “Little Abe,” died in Miami at 77. Abe was born on a boat bringing his mother from Spanish Wells in the Bahamas to Key West. He was what was called a perfect midget, 40 inches tall, weighting 40 pounds. He refused a fortune in offers from carnivals to appear in side shows, but he did work for manufacturers to advertise their products. When he was about 35, he moved to Miami, where he was very active in church work.
1960: Carrier Anti-Submarine Air Group 50 was commissioned in the main hanger at Trumbo Point.
1961: Capt. L.M. Stevens relieved Capt. Joseph C. Toth as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1966: Comm. Waldo P. Johnson assumed command of the Naval Station upon the detachment of Capt. John H. Carmichael, who retired.
1970: Key West-based Destroyer Division 601 was disestablished and the ships were transferred to Destroyer Squadron 18, which moved to Key West.
1972: Capt. Hugh D. Murphree relieved Capt. Earl E. Buckwalter as commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1981: Senator Lawton Chiles dedicated the reconditioned cutters Ute and Lipan in ceremonies at the Coast Guard Station Key West.
1994: Ethealinda Kemp Stricker, 96, was buried from Old Stone Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Monroe County High School and Florida State College for Women. She retired in 1958 after 33 years teaching in the Monroe County School system, most of the time at Harris School.