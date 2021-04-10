1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 75, wind northeast, clouds 2. Wrote to Mother and mailed my letters. The USS Fulton came in about 8 a.m. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m. and the Fulton went to sea at 5 p.m. The steamer Florida went to sea at 5:30. Mrs. Charles Tift and children went on her on a visit to a sister in Mississippi. The steamer Isabel went to sea at 6 p.m. William Wall went in her as did Senator Stephen Mallory and Dr. Walton.
1885: John Geiger died in Key West. He was born in St. Augustine in 1807 and came to Key West as a pilot for Commodore David Porter in 1823. He was the first licensed harbor pilot in the State of Florida. Geiger was a master wrecker and built what is now known as the Audubon House.
1898: As war with Spain grew nearer American Consul Gen. Fitzhugh Lee and other Americans arrived on the ships from Havana.
1924: The State of Florida’s Internal Improvement Fund was advertising Wisteria Island (Christmas Tree Island) for sale. The island which was created when marl from the harbor was thrown upon the shoal. The island was about 400 by 300 feet.
1937: The Jose Marti Monument in Bayview Park was unveiled. Mayor Harry C. Galey, Cuban Sen. Jose M. Castillo and Marie Gusten, matron of the Mercedes Hospital, presided over the ceremony.
1950: President Harry S Truman returned to Washington after a month’s rest in the Key West sunshine.
1963: Two reporters from The Key West Citizen visited No Name Key to investigate reports that anti-Castro revolutionaries were using the island for training. They found a secret camp with nine young Cubans training on the island. At that time there was no bridge to the island.
1985: In an election for a special tax levy, for a new fire truck for the special taxing district that includes Conch, Duck and Grassy Key, the vote ended in a 60-60 tie. In accordance with Florida law, a lot was drawn to decide the election and the “no” was drawn, defeating the bond issue.
1993: The short spur of Whitehead Street from Front Street to the Key West Aquarium was named David Wolkowsky Street in honor of Wolkowsky’s work in making Key West one of the premier tourist attractions in the United States.