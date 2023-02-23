Today in Keys History

The old cigar factory at 930 Catherine St., when it was in use by Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer in the 1950s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1861: The steamer Daniel Webster arrived with supplies for the garrisons at Forts Taylor and Jefferson.

1929: J.L. Webster was arraigned before judge Marvin Thompson at Tavernier for attempting to hold up the Matecumbe ferry slip. Webster, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, entered a plea of not guilty, claiming a lapse of memory.