1861: The steamer Daniel Webster arrived with supplies for the garrisons at Forts Taylor and Jefferson.
1929: J.L. Webster was arraigned before judge Marvin Thompson at Tavernier for attempting to hold up the Matecumbe ferry slip. Webster, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, entered a plea of not guilty, claiming a lapse of memory.
1936: Key Westers Goldie Lewinsky and Mabel Neff were listed on the honor roll at the Florida State College for Women.
1939: The Works Progress Administration sewing room was notified that it would soon need to find a new location. The sewing room, which made mattresses and other goods for the WPA, had been in the old Gato cigar factory at the corner of Catherine and Grinnell streets for three years, but the Gato family intended to return the building to its original purpose.
1940: Dr. J.B. Parramore of the Monroe County Health Unit said that in the past three days, 689 county residents had been examined by X-ray for indications of tuberculosis.
1949: Judge Aquilino Lopez, Jr. organized a Monroe County grand jury to look into gambling operations throughout the Florida Keys. “You have the right to investigate every offense that affects the morals, health, sanitation and general welfare of this county,” he instructed them.
1974: The Key West Towers and Gardens Apartments were purchased by a local partnership, which changed the name to Key West By the Sea and convert the units to condominiums.