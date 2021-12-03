1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Under a press of Canvass standing towards St. Lucie, which Island we made at 5 p.m. when we hauled to the Northward for Martinique. At Midnight having approached near to the Northern part of Martinique, Hove Too at day light. At dawn of Day bore away and passed between Martinique and Dominique. Latter part pleasant. Lat. 15.03 Long. Off Dominique astern. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 1429 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 68 lbs. Pork, 77 lbs. Bread, 27 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 81, wind south by west 2, clouds 6. Annie has been free of fever since 10 a.m. yesterday. Read papers.
1859: In a trial in federal court, Alejandro Carcer and Guillot Eloy of the American schooner Enterprise were convicted of the murder of Capt. B.A. Morantes. They were found guilty, and Judge William Marvin sentenced them to be hanged.
1900: The cigar shipments from the city still held their own, and the week’s output was over 1.5 million cigars. The steamer Lampassas sailed for New York with 1,846,000 cigars for that city, besides hundreds of thousand by the steamers to New Orleans and Galveston. The factories were working full force without labor trouble.
1950: At the Little White House, President Harry S Truman issued an executive order creating a new Committee on Government Contract Compliance with the aim of reducing discrimination against employees because of race, color, creed or national origin.
1957: The Blue Lagoon Motel, at the corner of Sigsbee Road and North Roosevelt Boulevard, was being built.