1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light variable Winds. At 7:30 p.m. Boarded the Portuguese Brig Lusitania 16 days from Lisbon bound to Rio Janeiro. This Vessel gave us a tedious chase. He took us for a Privateer and endeavored to intimidate us by making Signals and Hoisting a Pendant. Our peculiar Rig induces every Vessel we fall in with to avoid our Boarding them if possible, but as yet, not one has escaped us. Lat. 11.57 Long. 20.44. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure Water 65 Gallons, Remains on board 4745 Gallons. Exp. provisions 156 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 4 Gall. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gall. Molasses, 3 1/2 Gall. Rice, 1 Gall. Vinegar.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at half past 5 and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.43, thermometer 81, wind north northeast 3, clouds 6, weather pleasant. Read papers. After tea went to Alexander Patterson’s.
1877: The following were winners in the city election: L.W. Bethel, mayor; Peter T. Knight, clerk; Richard C. Roberts, marshall; William D. Albury, tax collector; William Curry, treasurer; and commissioners Robert Gabriel, George D. Warren, Domingo Andre, Charles Curry, F.W. Roberts, John Long Jr., Samuel Filer, Jeremiah Fogarty and B.P. Baker.
1881: Dr. Robert J. Perry was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1891 to 1895, when the mayor was elected by the city commission.
1931: Frank Mastragani, aka “The Monkey Man,” died at 75. One of the colorful characters of Key West for more than 50 years, he first arrived on the island with a hand organ and a monkey. He later had a fruit and vegetable store, first on Fleming Street then Duval Street.
1949: The Key West Latin American Chamber of Commerce was formed by 12 citizens of Key West who wanted better understanding and commerce with Cuba and other Latin American countries.
1949: Voters approved a $500,000 bond to improve the Monroe County School System.
1978: Federal Judge William O. Mehrtens ruled that the 11 stilt houses built in the shallow water to the west of Key West must be removed.