1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove and read papers. At 9 A.M. thermometer 61, wind northeast 2, clouds 2 with hazy. The schooner Relampago got in yesterday from the wreck with cotton. The Captain has been here before and has consigned to William Wall. Wrote to C.W. Bennet, Washington, DC enclosing $3.00 for Reporter and Digest. Wrote to George Wilks, No. 348 Broadway, NY enclosing $5.00 for a subscription to Porter’s Spirt of the Times with back numbers. Sent to Wheeler and Wilson Mfg. Company sending $1.00 for needles. Wrote to O.R. Potter and Company for the $50.00 due me. Wrote to Luther Tucker and Sons for the January number of the Cultivator. Wrote to Samuel Huston, 348 Broadway for two missing numbers of Knickerbocker magazine.
1855: The citizens of Key West held a ball for the officers of the Sloop of War Princeton.
1898: The Battleship Maine, anchored off the Tortugas, was ordered to sail to Havana.
1912: Henry Flagler left on his special train at 6:22 a.m., ending his visit for the opening of the Overseas Railroad and his last visit to Key West.
1912: A fireworks display and band concert was held at Gato baseball grounds at the foot of Duval Street. The Cuban band provided the music and the fireworks were by the International Fire Works Company.
1948: Sally Rand, internationally known fan dancer, appeared at the dance and casino sponsored by the Arthur Sawyer Post, American Legion, for benefit of the March of Dimes. Rand was a part-time resident of Key West.
1953: The cornerstone for the Key West Yacht Club was laid by Charles S. Taylor, commodore of the club.
1973: Burl Ives was in Key West filming a TV documentary on playwright Tennessee Williams.