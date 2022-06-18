1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, June 18 Moderate breezes and pleasant, under Cruising Sail, employed preparing our Prizes and Boats for another expedition. At 10 a.m. discovered a Sail under the Land, Standing out, which we Boarded and found her to be a Spanish Schooner from the St. Juan De Los Remedios bound to Charleston wrote by hers. Lat. 22.43 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 1088 Gallons.
1888: Colonel Henry A. Crane died at 75. He was born in New Jersey and came to Florida and fought in the Seminole War. During the Civil War, he was first in the Union Navy and later in the U.S. Army. After the war, he settled in Key West and published the newspaper “The Key of the Gulf.” He also served as Clerk of Court for Monroe County and represented the county in the Florida House and Senate.
1967: Baseball great Ted Williams won the five-day Islamorada Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament as the grand champion.
1972: Hurricane Agnes, a Category 1 storm, passed to the west of Key West, spawning several tornadoes. The worst damage was on Big Coppitt, where trailer homes were destroyed and others suffered serious damage. A tornado also hit Key West, knocking the large home at 615 Elizabeth St., off its foundation.
1979: Dr. William Seeker was named president of the Florida Keys Community College.
1994:Floy V. Thompson, patron of the arts and scholars and for many years the “Grand Dame of Key West,” died at 85.