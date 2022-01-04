1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 having been awake since 5 but during the night it rained heavily and the roads are too wet to walk on, bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 81, wind northeast 1, clouds 3. Drucilla Williams asked me to speak to Captain Merrill to take her son Franklin Phillips to sea. I spoke to him and he says he wishes to see the boy. Taxing the cost in case of the brig Sampson. The schooner Florida got in about 4. Lucy Willis wrote Matilda and sent two pair of earrings and a wood box to the children. She says that she was very much frightened by the gale.
1898: John Gomez of Panther Key celebrated his 120th birthday.
1952:Mrs. George Lemay, 21-year-old Canadian beauty, disappeared while fishing with her husband off Tom’s Harbor bridge. Her husband was under investigation but maintained that she went to the car and he never saw her again. Without a body or any evidence of a crime, she was listed as missing and no trace was ever found.
1974: TV stars Jonathan Winters and Ernest Borgnine arrived in Key West to join Curt Gowdy in filming an ocean fishing feature for the ABC TV “American Sportsman.”
1974: The city ended all parking on North Roosevelt along Charter Boat Row.
1977: William A. “Billy” Freeman Jr. became Monroe County’s 23rd sheriff.
1977: Key West native federal judge Sidney Aronovitz administered the oath of office to Circuit Court Judge Helio Gomez and County Judge Lester A. Garringer.
1989: The Monroe County Commission voted to buy Truman School for office space at $937,000.
1991: The sheriff’s 57-bed Marathon Detention Facility opened.
1992: The San Carlos Institute reopened after a six-year renovation. Institute president Rafael Penalver, who supervised the work, introduced speaker Sen. Bob Graham.
1995: Richard “Dickie” Wardlow was sworn in as Fire Chief, replacing Eddie Castro who retired.